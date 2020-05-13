Valerie Hauer

Hauer

Kenyon-Wanamingo High School 

Parents: Amanda Hauer

Siblings: Anthony Hauer

High School Activities: Show choir and choir

Favorite Class or Subject: Science

Best High School Memory: Getting to graduate

Hobbies: Singing

Person/Persons you would like to meet, living or dead: Vanessa Morgan, Alicia Keys and Cherish Group

Favorite Movie: Beyond the Lights

Favorite TV Show: Riverdale and Orange is the New Black

Favorite Song: All of Me by John Legend

If you won the lottery, what would one of your first purchases be? Pay off my SR22

Describe yourself in one word: Organized

Future Plans: College, career and grow old (in that order)

