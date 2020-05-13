Corey Knott

Kenyon-Wanamingo High School
Parents: Kathy Swanson and John Knott
Siblings: Christopher, Kaitlin, Kayla and Kyle
High School Activities: FFA, basketball, band and NHS
Favorite Class or Subject: Math
Best High School Memory: Beefcake volleyball
Hobbies: Sports, fishing, hanging out with friends and family
Favorite Book: Harry Potter series
Favorite Movie: Pirates of the Caribbean series
If you won the lottery, what would one of your first purchases be? A new car
Describe yourself in one word: Ambitious
Future Plans: Go to college to major in finance or statistics