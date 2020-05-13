Corey Knott

Knott

Kenyon-Wanamingo High School 

Parents: Kathy Swanson and John Knott

Siblings: Christopher, Kaitlin, Kayla and Kyle

High School Activities: FFA, basketball, band and NHS

Favorite Class or Subject: Math

Best High School Memory: Beefcake volleyball

Hobbies: Sports, fishing, hanging out with friends and family 

Favorite Book: Harry Potter series

Favorite Movie: Pirates of the Caribbean series 

If you won the lottery, what would one of your first purchases be? A new car

Describe yourself in one word: Ambitious 

Future Plans: Go to college to major in finance or statistics

