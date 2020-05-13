Megan Bakken

Kenyon-Wanamingo High School 

Parents: Tracy (Steve Boe) and Dennis (Kim) Bakken

Siblings: Mary (28) and Lucas (23)

High School Activities: FCCLA, SADD, Theater, Speech and Student Council 

Favorite Class or Subject: Mr. Corbit's class sophomore year

Best High School Memory: Times spent in the backroom of the library

Hobbies: Painting, fishing, drawing and going on roadtrips

Person/Persons you would like to meet, living or dead: Buddha, Fred Rogers and Eleanor Roosevelt

Favorite Book: Looking for Alaska

Favorite Movie: The Goonies

Favorite TV Show: Lost

Favorite Song: "Tongue Tied" by Grouplove and "Ain't Nobody Gonna Break my Stride" by Matthew Wider

If you won the lottery, what would one of your first purchases be?  Stocks

Describe yourself in one word: Dynamic

Future Plans: Two year Business Management Associate Degree, transfer to State VNI after two years and finish Bachelor's Degree in Business Executive Management 

