Megan Bakken

Kenyon-Wanamingo High School
Parents: Tracy (Steve Boe) and Dennis (Kim) Bakken
Siblings: Mary (28) and Lucas (23)
High School Activities: FCCLA, SADD, Theater, Speech and Student Council
Favorite Class or Subject: Mr. Corbit's class sophomore year
Best High School Memory: Times spent in the backroom of the library
Hobbies: Painting, fishing, drawing and going on roadtrips
Person/Persons you would like to meet, living or dead: Buddha, Fred Rogers and Eleanor Roosevelt
Favorite Book: Looking for Alaska
Favorite Movie: The Goonies
Favorite TV Show: Lost
Favorite Song: "Tongue Tied" by Grouplove and "Ain't Nobody Gonna Break my Stride" by Matthew Wider
If you won the lottery, what would one of your first purchases be? Stocks
Describe yourself in one word: Dynamic
Future Plans: Two year Business Management Associate Degree, transfer to State VNI after two years and finish Bachelor's Degree in Business Executive Management