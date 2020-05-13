Heather Athey

Athey

Kenyon-Wanamingo High School 

Parents: Annette and Larry Athey

Siblings: Winston, Zachary, Hannah and Hailee

High School Activities: SADD and band 

Favorite class or subject: math and psychology 

Best High School Memory: Mrs. B's shoes

Hobbies: Rollerblading

Person/Persons you would like to meet, living or dead: Taylor Swift

Favorite Book: "The Giver"

Favorite Movie: Annie

Favorite TV Show: Grey's Anatomy

Favorite Song: "Truth Be Told" by Math 

Describe yourself in one word: Creative

Future Plans: Animal behavior 

Load comments