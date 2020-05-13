Mike Mason

Mason

Kenyon-Wanamingo High School 

Parents: Deb and Dan Mason

Siblings: Kendra and Zach

High School Activities: Track and choir

Favorite Class or Subject: Choir

Best High School Memory: Yelling fire drill when there wasn't

Hobbies: Fishing and reading

Person/Persons you would like to meet, living or dead: Ben Shapiro, Bill Johnson and Jesus

Favorite Book: Bible

Favorite Movie: I can Only Imagine

Favorite TV Show: The Office

Favorite Song: Reckless Love

If you won the lottery, what would one of your first purchases be? A church

Describe yourself in one word: Spontaneous

Future Plans: Start a church 

