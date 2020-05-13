Isabelle Patterson

Patterson

 Skye Devoe

Kenyon-Wanamingo High School 

Parents: Mike and Rebekah Patterson

Siblings: Maddie, Julia and Leia

High School Activities: Cheerleading, golf, 4-H, FFA, NHS, Student Council, band and choir

Favorite Class or Subject: Choir

Best High School Memory: Eighth hour tea time

Hobbies: Showing pigs, fishing and spending time with family and friends

Person/Persons you would like to meet, living or dead: Luke Combs

Favorite Book: Everything Everything

Favorite Movie: The Kissing Booth

Favorite TV Show: Modern Family

Favorite Song: Basically anything country 

If you won the lottery, what would one of your first purchases be? Probably clothes or a pig

Describe yourself in one word: Spirited

Future Plans: Go to college, get a job, have a family and live a happy life

