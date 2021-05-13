Shayley Ferguson

Kenyon-Wanamingo High School

Parents: Sheri Priebe and Shane Ferguson

Siblings: Somer (16), Jack (5) and Grayson (5)

High school activities: Softball

Favorite class or subject: Interpersonal communication

Best high school memory: Playing softball with my friends

Hobbies: Tubing on the lake and wake boarding.

Person or persons you would like to meet, living or dead: Charlie Hunnman and Alexandra Copper

Favorite book or writer: Sarah Knight

Favorite movie: Twilight

Favorite TV show: Criminal minds or Greys Anatomy

Favorite song or musician: Post Malone and YNW Melly

Favorite quotation: “She doesn’t even go here”

How did you spend your time during the COVID-19 social distancing of 2020? Just working

Future plans: Going into human resources

