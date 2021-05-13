Shayley Ferguson

Kenyon-Wanamingo High School
Parents: Sheri Priebe and Shane Ferguson
Siblings: Somer (16), Jack (5) and Grayson (5)
High school activities: Softball
Favorite class or subject: Interpersonal communication
Best high school memory: Playing softball with my friends
Hobbies: Tubing on the lake and wake boarding.
Person or persons you would like to meet, living or dead: Charlie Hunnman and Alexandra Copper
Favorite book or writer: Sarah Knight
Favorite movie: Twilight
Favorite TV show: Criminal minds or Greys Anatomy
Favorite song or musician: Post Malone and YNW Melly
Favorite quotation: “She doesn’t even go here”
How did you spend your time during the COVID-19 social distancing of 2020? Just working
Future plans: Going into human resources