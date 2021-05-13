Clay Stevenson

Kenyon-Wanamingo High School
Parents: Yvette and Scott Stevenson
Siblings: Mason, 23, Noah, 20, and Flint, 15
High school activities: Theater, Chorale, Football, Track & Field and Student Council
Favorite class or subject: Chorale
Best high school memory: Scoring a perfect 40/40 in a group choir competition.
Hobbies: Singing and cooking
Person or persons you would like to meet, living or dead: Stephen Sondheim
Favorite book: Forever War
Favorite movie: Edward Scissor Hands
Favorite TV show: Psych
Favorite song or musician: Michael Buble
Favorite quotation: It ain’t much, but it’s honest work.