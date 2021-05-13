Clay Stevenson

Kenyon-Wanamingo High School 

Parents: Yvette and Scott Stevenson

Siblings: Mason, 23, Noah, 20, and Flint, 15

High school activities: Theater, Chorale, Football, Track & Field and Student Council

Favorite class or subject: Chorale

Best high school memory: Scoring a perfect 40/40 in a group choir competition.

Hobbies: Singing and cooking

Person or persons you would like to meet, living or dead: Stephen Sondheim

Favorite book: Forever War

Favorite movie: Edward Scissor Hands

Favorite TV show: Psych

Favorite song or musician: Michael Buble

Favorite quotation: It ain’t much, but it’s honest work.

Tags

Load comments