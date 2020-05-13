Karlie Hodgman

Kenyon-Wanamingo High School
Parents: Frank and Sarah Hodgman
Siblings: Emily, Claudia and RJ
High School Activities: NHS, Chorale and softball
Favorite Class or Subject: Criminal Justice
Best High School Memory: Powderpuff
Hobbies: Softball and hanging with friends and family
Person/Persons you would like to meet, living or dead: Kane Brown
Favorite Book: House
Favorite Movie: The Longest Ride
Favorite TV Show: Bachelor/Bachelorette
Favorite Song: Homesick by Kane Brown
If you won the lottery, what would one of your first purchases be?
Describe yourself in one word: Sarcastic
Future Plans: Four year college