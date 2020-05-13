Karlie Hodgman

Hodgman

Kenyon-Wanamingo High School 

Parents: Frank and Sarah Hodgman

Siblings: Emily, Claudia and RJ

High School Activities: NHS, Chorale and softball

Favorite Class or Subject: Criminal Justice

Best High School Memory: Powderpuff

Hobbies: Softball and hanging with friends and family

Person/Persons you would like to meet, living or dead: Kane Brown 

Favorite Book: House

Favorite Movie: The Longest Ride

Favorite TV Show: Bachelor/Bachelorette 

Favorite Song: Homesick by Kane Brown 

If you won the lottery, what would one of your first purchases be?

Describe yourself in one word: Sarcastic

Future Plans: Four year college

