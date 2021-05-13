Bryce Erickson

Kenyon-Wanamingo High School

Parents: Jesse Erickson, Maria Erickson

Siblings: Thomas Erickson, 16, Kailyn Erickson, 13 and Lydia Erickson, 9

High school activities: Working in the shop, and having fun with friends

Favorite class or subject: Woodworking, metals and English

Best high school memory: Doing large projects in the woodworking shop with friends.

Hobbies: Woodworking, fishing and working on vehicles

Person or persons you would like to meet, living or dead: I would like to meet my grandmother and grandfather that have passed away before I was born.

Favorite writer: Harper Lee

Favorite movie: Trains Planes and Automobiles

Favorite TV show: Mountain Men

Favorite song or musician: George Strait

Favorite quotation: “Follow your fear”

How did you spend your time during the COVID-19 social distancing of 2020? Learn anything new or acquire any skills? I’ve learned how to social distance and to learn online

Tags

Load comments