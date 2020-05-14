Jacob Schmitt

Kenyon-Wanamingo High School 

Parents: Joseph R. Schmitt, Kara Nelson

Siblings: Kya, Bre and Haley

Favorite Class or Subject: Art

Hobbies: Video games and art

Person/Persons you would like to meet, living or dead: Etika, Pewdie Pie and Lazerbeam 

Favorite Book: A-Z Mysterious

Favorite Movie: Avengers Endgame and Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse  

Favorite TV Show: The Flash, Teen Titans

Favorite Song: Wake Me Up (VEVO), Bad Liar by Imagine Dragons 

If you won the lottery, what would one of your first purchases be? A PC

Describe yourself in one word: Odd

Future Plans: I just want to live in Japan 

