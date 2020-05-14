Jacob Schmitt

Kenyon-Wanamingo High School
Parents: Joseph R. Schmitt, Kara Nelson
Siblings: Kya, Bre and Haley
Favorite Class or Subject: Art
Hobbies: Video games and art
Person/Persons you would like to meet, living or dead: Etika, Pewdie Pie and Lazerbeam
Favorite Book: A-Z Mysterious
Favorite Movie: Avengers Endgame and Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Favorite TV Show: The Flash, Teen Titans
Favorite Song: Wake Me Up (VEVO), Bad Liar by Imagine Dragons
If you won the lottery, what would one of your first purchases be? A PC
Describe yourself in one word: Odd
Future Plans: I just want to live in Japan