Kyle Effertz

Kenyon-Wanamingo High School 

Parents: Andrea Valentino, Anthony Effertz

Siblings, ages: Casey Effertz (27), Trevor Effertz (19), Gavin Burns (14) and Amia Allison (12)

High school activities: FCCLA

Favorite class or subject: 3-D Art

Best high school memory: Math class with my friend Allison in 10th and 11th grade

Hobbies: Cooking and baking

Person or persons you would like to meet, living or dead: Whitney Houston, Timothee Chalamet and Prince 

Favorite writer: Andre Aciman

Favorite movie: Before I Fall

Favorite TV show: How to Get Away with Murder

Favorite song or musician: Troye Sivan

Favorite quotation: Die with memories, not dreams

Future plans: I'm not 100% sure

