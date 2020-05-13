Shelby Noah

Kenyon-Wanamingo High School 

Parents: Doug and Jena Noah

Siblings: Ryan and Kelsey Noah

High School Activities: Student Council, FCCLA, NHS, band, Student School Board Representative and golf

Favorite Class or Subject: All of Miller's classes and band

Best High School Memory: Going on a field trip to Buffalo Wild Wings

Hobbies: Working, spending time with friends and family and rollerblading

Person/Persons you would like to meet, living or dead: Billie Jo Armstrong

Favorite Book: Anything by Rick Riordan

Favorite Movie: Grown Ups

Favorite TV Show: The Office

Favorite Song: Violent Crimes by Kanye West

If you won the lottery, what would one of your first purchases be? The Kenyon Market

Describe yourself in one word: Driven

Future Plans: Attend a four-year university 

