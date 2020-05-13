Shelby Noah

Kenyon-Wanamingo High School
Parents: Doug and Jena Noah
Siblings: Ryan and Kelsey Noah
High School Activities: Student Council, FCCLA, NHS, band, Student School Board Representative and golf
Favorite Class or Subject: All of Miller's classes and band
Best High School Memory: Going on a field trip to Buffalo Wild Wings
Hobbies: Working, spending time with friends and family and rollerblading
Person/Persons you would like to meet, living or dead: Billie Jo Armstrong
Favorite Book: Anything by Rick Riordan
Favorite Movie: Grown Ups
Favorite TV Show: The Office
Favorite Song: Violent Crimes by Kanye West
If you won the lottery, what would one of your first purchases be? The Kenyon Market
Describe yourself in one word: Driven
Future Plans: Attend a four-year university