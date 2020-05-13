Alexis Pullar-Munstermann

Pullar-Munstermann

Kenyon-Wanamingo High School 

Parents: Wendy and Jeff Pullar

Siblings: Kyle and Kortni Munstermann

Favorite Class or Subject: Math

Best High School Memory: Prom 2019

Person/Persons you would like to meet, living or dead: James Charles, Arethra Franklin and Donald Trump

Favorite Book: Into the Water

Favorite Movie: Twilight

Favorite TV Show: The Walking Dead

Favorite Song: Bohemian Rhapsody by Queen 

If you won the lottery, what would one of your first purchases be? None, I'd put it in the bank

Describe yourself in one word: Cool

Future Plans: Cosmetology 

Load comments