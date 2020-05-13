Alexis Pullar-Munstermann

Kenyon-Wanamingo High School
Parents: Wendy and Jeff Pullar
Siblings: Kyle and Kortni Munstermann
Favorite Class or Subject: Math
Best High School Memory: Prom 2019
Person/Persons you would like to meet, living or dead: James Charles, Arethra Franklin and Donald Trump
Favorite Book: Into the Water
Favorite Movie: Twilight
Favorite TV Show: The Walking Dead
Favorite Song: Bohemian Rhapsody by Queen
If you won the lottery, what would one of your first purchases be? None, I'd put it in the bank
Describe yourself in one word: Cool
Future Plans: Cosmetology