Aisha Ramirez

Kenyon-Wanamingo High School

Parents: Ruben & Yadira Ramirez

Siblings: Abygail, 11, Maya, 5, and Olivia, 2

High school activities: Soccer, NHS, Jazz Band, Student Council, Knowledge Bowl, Band and Choir

Favorite class or subject: Spanish

Best high school memory: Messing around and making Walling mad in Chemistry

Hobbies: Soccer, shopping and hiking

Person or persons you would like to meet, living or dead: Zac Efron or Luke Combs

Favorite movie: Pitch Perfect

Favorite TV show: The Bachelor

Favorite song or musician: Morgan Wallen

Favorite quotation: “If there’s a will, there’s a way. If there’s a Quizlet, there’s an A.”

How did you spend your time during the COVID-19 social distancing of 2020? Went to Yellowstone, hiking and hot tubbing

Future plans: Go to college for dental hygiene

Tags

Load comments