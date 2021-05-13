Aisha Ramirez

Kenyon-Wanamingo High School
Parents: Ruben & Yadira Ramirez
Siblings: Abygail, 11, Maya, 5, and Olivia, 2
High school activities: Soccer, NHS, Jazz Band, Student Council, Knowledge Bowl, Band and Choir
Favorite class or subject: Spanish
Best high school memory: Messing around and making Walling mad in Chemistry
Hobbies: Soccer, shopping and hiking
Person or persons you would like to meet, living or dead: Zac Efron or Luke Combs
Favorite movie: Pitch Perfect
Favorite TV show: The Bachelor
Favorite song or musician: Morgan Wallen
Favorite quotation: “If there’s a will, there’s a way. If there’s a Quizlet, there’s an A.”
How did you spend your time during the COVID-19 social distancing of 2020? Went to Yellowstone, hiking and hot tubbing
Future plans: Go to college for dental hygiene