Hanna Lentsch

Lentsch

Kenyon-Wanamingo High School 

Parents: Shanna and Jeff Lentsch

Siblings: Hayley Lentsch

High School Activities: Track and soccer

Favorite Class or Subject: Math

Best High School Memory: Track and HVL Meet

Hobbies: Drawing, running and photography

Person/Persons you would like to meet, living or dead: David Dobrik

Favorite Book: Painting the Wind

Favorite Movie: Avatar

Favorite TV Show: The Vampire Diaries

Favorite Song: Ocean Eyes

If you won the lottery, what would one of your first purchases be? Trip to Hawaii with my family

Describe yourself in one word: Fast 

Future Plans: Taking care of my baby 

