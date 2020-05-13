Paige Ernst

Ernst

Kenyon-Wanamingo High School 

Parents: Kerry Ernst

Siblings: Peyton Cole

High School Activities: Yearbook

Favorite Class or Subject: Social psychology

Best High School Memory: Graduating

Hobbies: Reading, eating and sleeping

Person/Persons you would like to meet, living or dead: Travis Scott, Lil Peep and Chief Keef

Favorite Book: Anything by V.C. Andrews 

Favorite Movie: Coraline

Favorite TV Show: The Office

Favorite Song: Lose Control J. l.

If you won the lottery, what would one of your first purchases be? Buy my mom a house

Describe yourself in one word: Intense

Future Plans: Have a rich husband and be rich 

