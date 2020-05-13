Paige Ernst

Kenyon-Wanamingo High School
Parents: Kerry Ernst
Siblings: Peyton Cole
High School Activities: Yearbook
Favorite Class or Subject: Social psychology
Best High School Memory: Graduating
Hobbies: Reading, eating and sleeping
Person/Persons you would like to meet, living or dead: Travis Scott, Lil Peep and Chief Keef
Favorite Book: Anything by V.C. Andrews
Favorite Movie: Coraline
Favorite TV Show: The Office
Favorite Song: Lose Control J. l.
If you won the lottery, what would one of your first purchases be? Buy my mom a house
Describe yourself in one word: Intense
Future Plans: Have a rich husband and be rich