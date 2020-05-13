Isabelle Bump

Kenyon-Wanamingo High School
Parents: Emily and Cap Richards
Siblings: Lilly and Hank Richards
High School Activities: Speech team and Softball
Favorite Class or Subject: Art or English
Best High School Memory: Placing Grand Champion at the Cotter Speech Meet
Hobbies: Writing and painting
Person/Persons you would like to meet, living or dead: Taylor I would like to see again, Billie Eilish and NF
Favorite Movie: ThaBabadoo's
Favorite TV Show: Breaking Bad and American Horror Story
Favorite Song: Copycat and Hot Girl Bummer
If you won the lottery, what would one of your first purchases be? A house or a new car
Describe yourself in one word: Bubbly
Future Plans: Four year university for journalism