Isabelle Bump

Bump

Kenyon-Wanamingo High School 

Parents: Emily and Cap Richards

Siblings: Lilly and Hank Richards

High School Activities: Speech team and Softball

Favorite Class or Subject: Art or English

Best High School Memory: Placing Grand Champion at the Cotter Speech Meet

Hobbies: Writing and painting

Person/Persons you would like to meet, living or dead: Taylor I would like to see again, Billie Eilish and NF

Favorite Movie: ThaBabadoo's

Favorite TV Show: Breaking Bad and American Horror Story

Favorite Song: Copycat and Hot Girl Bummer

If you won the lottery, what would one of your first purchases be? A house or a new car

Describe yourself in one word: Bubbly

Future Plans: Four year university for journalism 

