Elizabeth Ramirez

Kenyon-Wanamingo High School
Parents: Rudy Ramirez & Jessica Gallea
Siblings: 0
High school activities: Drama, FCCLA
Favorite class or subject: Anatomy
Best high school memory: Being in a play in front of the whole school
Hobbies: Painting, drawing, horseback riding and four wheeling
Person or persons you would like to meet, living or dead: LCDR Nehkonti Adams
Favorite book: The Color Purple
Favorite movie: Shrek
Favorite TV show: Gilligan's Isle
Favorite song or musician: Come As You Are- Nirvana
Favorite quotation: “It only takes one act in someone’s life to change the course of their life. That is why you cannot stop. Because you never know what act it will be.”
How did you spend your time during the COVID-19 social distancing of 2020? Mostly working and spending as much time as I can with family and friends
Future plans: I am planning on enlisting into the army to become a combat medic