Elizabeth Ramirez

Kenyon-Wanamingo High School 

Parents: Rudy Ramirez & Jessica Gallea

Siblings: 0

High school activities: Drama, FCCLA

Favorite class or subject: Anatomy

Best high school memory: Being in a play in front of the whole school

Hobbies: Painting, drawing, horseback riding and four wheeling

Person or persons you would like to meet, living or dead: LCDR Nehkonti Adams 

Favorite book: The Color Purple

Favorite movie: Shrek

Favorite TV show: Gilligan's Isle

Favorite song or musician: Come As You Are- Nirvana

Favorite quotation: “It only takes one act in someone’s life to change the course of their life. That is why you cannot stop. Because you never know what act it will be.”

How did you spend your time during the COVID-19 social distancing of 2020? Mostly working and spending as much time as I can with family and friends

Future plans: I am planning on enlisting into the army to become a combat medic

