Kaia Johnson

Johnson

Kenyon-Wanamingo High School 

Parents: Jessica and Darin Johnson

Siblings: Carter and Kendal

High School Activities: Volleyball, FCCLA, Chorale and Knowledge Bowl

Favorite Class or Subject: Criminal Justice

Best High School Memory: Beef cake volleyball and powderpuff football

Hobbies: Working, watching movies/shows and shopping

Person/Persons you would like to meet, living or dead: Kane Brown

Favorite Book: The Girl Who was Supposed to Die

Favorite Movie: She's the Man or Happy Death Day

Favorite TV Show: Grey's Anatomy and Criminal Minds

Favorite Song: One Thing Right

If you won the lottery, what would one of your first purchases be? A nice house somewhere warm

Describe yourself in one word: Quiet

Future Plans: Go to college to become a nurse

