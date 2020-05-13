Wyatt Foss

Foss

Kenyon-Wanamingo High School 

Parents: Jenni Foss and Andy Foss

Siblings: Trent

High School Activities: Football, baseball, trap shooting and FFA

Favorite Class or Subject: Anything with Kincaid

Best High School Memory: Getting the nickname Chris

Hobbies: Fishing, hunting and snowmobiling

Person/Persons you would like to meet, living or dead: Donald Trump

Favorite Movie: Blindside

Favorite TV Show: Impractical Jokers

Favorite Song: Dirt Road Dollars

If you won the lottery, what would one of your first purchases be? Cabin on a lake

Describe yourself in one word: Hardworking

Future Plans: Attend Bemidji State University for wildlife biology 

