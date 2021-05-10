Shane Cooper

Kenyon-Wanamingo High School
Parents: Shannan Cooper and Bradley Cooper
Siblings: Casey Cooper, 21
High school activities: Football and band
Favorite class or subject: Advanced Metals and Machining
Hobbies: Working on vehicles, helping friends and family on their projects, ice fishing
Person or persons you would like to meet, living or dead: Chris Farley, David Freiburger from Roadkill Garage and Donald Trump
Favorite book: Of Mice and Men
Favorite movie:The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
Favorite TV show:Rust Valley Restores
Favorite song or musician: Toby Keith: As Good As I Once Was
Favorite quotation:It'll Be Fine.
How did you spend your time during the COVID-19 social distancing of 2020? Learn anything new or acquire any skills? Learned how to play the ukulele
Future plans:Not sure yet but something I'll enjoy