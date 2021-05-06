Brenden Raths

Raths

Kenyon-Wanamingo High School

Parents: Amy and Jason Raths

Siblings: Lucas, 21

High school activities: Football

Favorite class or subject: Math

Best high school memory: Friday nights with the boys

Hobbies: Riding snowmobiles and RZRs out west

Person or persons you would like to meet, living or dead: Warren Buffet and Donald J. Trump

Favorite Book: Craigslist

Favorite movie: Talladega Nights

Favorite TV show: Trailer Park Boys

Favorite musician: Shinedown and Nickelback

Favorite quotation: Make America Great Again

How did you spend your time during the COVID-19 social distancing of 2020? Working because I'm essential

Future plans: Business school then take over Poverty Pumpin

Tags

Load comments