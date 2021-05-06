Bryce Erickson

Kenyon-Wanamingo High School
Parents: Jesse Erickson, Maria Erickson
Siblings: Thomas Erickson, 16, Kailyn Erickson, 13 and Lydia Erickson, 9
High school activities: Working in the shop, and having fun with friends
Favorite class or subject: Woodworking, metals and English
Best high school memory: Doing large projects in the woodworking shop with friends.
Hobbies: Woodworking, fishing and working on vehicles
Person or persons you would like to meet, living or dead: I would like to meet my grandmother and grandfather that have passed away before I was born.
Favorite writer: Harper Lee
Favorite movie: Trains Planes and Automobiles
Favorite TV show: Mountain Men
Favorite song or musician: George Strait
Favorite quotation: “Follow your fear”
How did you spend your time during the COVID-19 social distancing of 2020? Learn anything new or acquire any skills? I’ve learned how to social distance and to learn online