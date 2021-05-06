Kristin Finley

Finley

Kenyon-Wanamingo High School 

Parents: Traci and Kevin Van Wyhe, Charles and Dawn Finley

Siblings: Kendra Swenningson (24), Shelby Wiebolt (20), Noressa Finley (18)

High school activities: Volleyball, National Honor Society and work

Favorite class or subject: Anatomy

Best high school memory: Friday night football games

Hobbies: Hiking, basketball, volleyball and paddle boarding

Person or persons you would like to meet, living or dead: Jennifer Lawrence and Emilia Clarke

Favorite book: Brave New World

Favorite movie: Safety

Favorite TV show: Criminal Minds

Favorite song or musician: Morgan Wallen

How did you spend your time during the COVID-19 social distancing of 2020? Spending time with my family

Future plans: I plan to attend college at Alfred University in the fall

