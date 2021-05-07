Logan Thompson

Kenyon-Wanamingo High School
Parents: Jennifer Thompson and Dana Thompson
Siblings: Madison Thompson (19) and Courtney Thompson (23)
High school activities: I play in the high school band, as a tuba player, I volunteered for the Red Cross Blood Drive, I also help with the spotlight sometimes during school events.
Favorite class or subject: English, Advanced Physics, and Band
Best high school memory: When me and my friend Alex used to play video games during lunch and computer programming
Hobbies: Playing video games, working, helping out my family with labor work, trying to become a somewhat successful student, taking nice walks to and from school, cleaning my room to raise self esteem
Person or persons you would like to meet, living or dead: Jesus
Favorite book: The Maze Runner series, all the books I think are equally as good, I am intrigued of the idea of an apocalypse and the survival of it
Favorite movie: Avengers: Endgame
Favorite TV show: The Flash
Favorite song or musician: The Score (Song Artist)
Favorite quotation: “Speak softly and carry a big stick; you will go far” Theodore Roosevelt
How did you spend your time during the COVID-19 social distancing of 2020? Learn anything new or acquire any skills? I have learned to keep myself occupied by just gathering more knowledge on things, figuring out what I actually wanted to do when I get done with school.
Future plans: I hopefully plan on going to RCTC to get my associates degree, in between then I plan on joining the Navy, and hopefully I can figure out which college I want to go to after getting my associates. I plan on moving into an apartment with my good buddy Alex Kruger, he also went to Kenyon-Wanamingo and graduated in 2019, and for now, the rest is in the future.