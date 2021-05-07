Logan Meyers

Kenyon-Wanamingo High School 

Parents: Scott Meyers and Shauna Johnson

Siblings: Cooper Johnson (14), Gracie Johnson (12), Jacob Johnson (8), Korbyn Meyers (7) and Aftyn Meyers (5)

High school activities: Wrestling

Favorite class or subject: Shop class

Best high school memory: Sophomore year prom

Hobbies: Hunting and fishing

Person or persons you would like to meet, living or dead: Johnny Cash, Donald Trump

Favorite movie: Smokey and the Bandit

Favorite TV show: Blacklist

Favorite musician: Luke Combs

Favorite quotation: I always thought high school was supposed to end in a flash not a zoom

How did you spend your time during the COVID-19 social distancing of 2020? I spent it hunting, fishing and working

Future plans: Attend a trade school

