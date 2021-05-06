Caroline Doehling

Doehling

Kenyon-Wanamingo High School

Parents: Dennis and Sandy Doehling

Siblings: Katie Doehling, 23 and Claire Doehling, 20

High school activities: National Honors Society, Student Council, Soccer, Band, Choral and Knowledge Bowl.

Favorite class or subject: AP Psychology

Best high school memory: All the fun dance parties with Robin in the library!

Hobbies: Snowshoeing, building puzzles and reading

Person or persons you would like to meet, living or dead: Jennifer Aniston and Nicholas Sparks

Favorite book or writer: Nicholas Sparks

Favorite movie: Grease

Favorite TV show: Friends & Grey’s Anatomy

Favorite song or musician: I Should Probably Go to Bed, by Dan + Shay

Favorite quotation: “I’m just gunna wing it!” Me, after I studied for hours

How did you spend your time during the COVID-19 social distancing of 2020? Learn anything new or acquire any skills? I spent my time working a lot and learned to enjoy the little things in life!

Future plans: I plan to attend Winona State University in the fall to major in special education

