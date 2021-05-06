Kyle Effertz

Kenyon-Wanamingo High School
Parents: Andrea Valentino, Anthony Effertz
Siblings, ages: Casey Effertz (27), Trevor Effertz (19), Gavin Burns (14) and Amia Allison (12)
High school activities: FCCLA
Favorite class or subject: 3-D Art
Best high school memory: Math class with my friend Allison in 10th and 11th grade
Hobbies: Cooking and baking
Person or persons you would like to meet, living or dead: Whitney Houston, Timothee Chalamet and Prince
Favorite writer: Andre Aciman
Favorite movie: Before I Fall
Favorite TV show: How to Get Away with Murder
Favorite song or musician: Troye Sivan
Favorite quotation: Die with memories, not dreams
Future plans: I'm not 100% sure