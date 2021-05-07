Naley Chavez

Kenyon-Wanamingo High School
Parents: Maria Tellez and Jesus Chavez
Siblings, ages: 16,14,9
Favorite class or subject: My favorite class was Social Psychology
Best high school memory: My best memory was in Spanish 4 we went to the zoo
Hobbies: Cooking
Person or persons you would like to meet, living or dead: Tom Holland
Favorite book: Five Feet apart
Favorite movie: Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw
Favorite TV show: Heirs
Favorite song: Wanted by Hunter Hayes
Favorite quotation: We were born to be real, not to be perfect
How did you spend your time during the COVID-19 social distancing of 2020? Learn anything new or acquire any skills? At this time during the pandemic, I spent it by working for a few months while also taking the right precautions so I could be well during these difficult times. Because by taking care of myself, I could take care of the ones that I care about. During this pandemic I learned that our dreams do not end, it gives us more motivation to move forward because life is wonderful.
Future plans: Become a physical therapist