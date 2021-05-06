Hailie Cebulla

Cebulla

Kenyon-Wanamingo High School 

Parents: Robert and Stephanie Cebulla

Siblings: Skyler, 8

High school activities: I don’t do any anymore but I used to do band

Favorite class or subject: Pop Culture

Best high school memory: Seeing my friends in the hallway and always saying something funny

Hobbies: I like drawing/painting and helping out people when they need help

Person or persons you would like to meet, living or dead: Lil Peep, Juice Wrld and Adam Sandler

Favorite writer: Stephen king

Favorite movie: Grown Ups 2

Favorite TV show: Bob’s Burgers

Favorite musician: Lil Peep

Favorite quotation: “Look at the sky tonight, all of the stars have a reason, a reason to shine, a reason like mine and i’m falling to pieces” by Lil Peep

How did you spend your time during the COVID-19 social distancing of 2020? I spent my time working and learning that life can be hard but it will get better

Future plans: I wanna do something with music and have a good family and meet some famous people who i haven’t met yet

