Sue-Anna Peters

Kenyon-Wanamingo High School
Parents: Debbie Kippels, Timothy Peters
Siblings: Justin Peters (34), Matthew Peters (31), Haley Peters (26), Marianna Peters (22) and Grace Peters (16)
Favorite class or subject: Mr. Miller English
Best high school memory: Mr. Renken’s math class junior year
Hobbies: Cosmetology
Person or persons you would like to meet, living or dead: Tupac Shakur, Biggie (The Notorious B.I.G) and Dr. Dre
Favorite book: If I Stay by Gayle Forman
Favorite movie: My Brother Jordan
Favorite TV show: The Walking Dead
Favorite song or musician: Juice World
Favorite quotation: “You can never be ‘just be friends’ with someone you fall in love with” -Tupac Shakur
How did you spend your time during the COVID-19 social distancing of 2020? Laid in bed and listened to music to inspire me.
Future plans: Go to college and major in social working/social psych