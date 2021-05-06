Casey Wesbur

Wesbur

Kenyon-Wanamingo High School 

Parents: Holly & Jeff Burow, and Bill Wesbur

High school activities: Football and basketball

Favorite class or subject: Economics

Hobbies: Playing sports and listening to music

Person or persons you would like to meet, living or dead: Kobe Bryant, Donald Trump and Kevin Hart

Favorite book: The book of Basketball by Bill Simmons

Favorite movie: The Benchwarmers

Favorite TV show: Criminal Minds

Favorite song or musician: Jason Aldean

Favorite quotation: “Hard work beats talent when talent fails to work hard.”- Kevin Durant

How did you spend your time during the COVID-19 social distancing of 2020? Learn anything new or acquire any skills? I spent most of my time doing the things that I always did, playing sports and working. Not much changed for me other than some of the rules that we had to follow.

Future plans: I will be attending the University of Wisconsin River Falls next year to study accounting

