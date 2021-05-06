Hailey Larfald

Kenyon-Wanamingo High School 

Parents: Jeremy Lerfald and Heidi Hegseth

Siblings: Amber Lerfald, 14

High school activities: Volleyball, Softball, NHS, JO Volleyball and Knowledge Bowl

Favorite class or subject: Pre-calc

Best high school memory: Homecoming 2019, hanging out all the seniors before they left and playing volleyball

Hobbies: Hiking, playing sports and watching movies

Person or persons you would like to meet, living or dead: Morgan Wallen

Favorite movie: Great Outdoors

Favorite TV show: Friends

Favorite musician: Morgan Wallen

Favorite quotation: “Did all of this just for a piece of paper and won’t even get the handshake”

Future plans: To attend North Central and go for social work

