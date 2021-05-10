Seth Kyllo

Kyllo

Kenyon-Wanamingo High School

Parents: Doug and Brandi

Siblings: Sophie (19), Soren (15) and Stellen (8)

High school activities: Golf, band and jazz band

Favorite class or subject:Band and high school team sports

Best high school memory: When Miller came to our school

Hobbies: Hunting, fishing, playing drums and snowmobiling,

Person or persons you would like to meet, living or dead: Donald Trump

Favorite book: Flowers for Algernon

Favorite movie: Home Alone

Favorite TV show: Criminal Minds

Favorite quotation: I bequeath my locker to my younger brother.

Future plans: I plan to do an apprenticeship and become an electrician

