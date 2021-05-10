Seth Kyllo

Kenyon-Wanamingo High School
Parents: Doug and Brandi
Siblings: Sophie (19), Soren (15) and Stellen (8)
High school activities: Golf, band and jazz band
Favorite class or subject:Band and high school team sports
Best high school memory: When Miller came to our school
Hobbies: Hunting, fishing, playing drums and snowmobiling,
Person or persons you would like to meet, living or dead: Donald Trump
Favorite book: Flowers for Algernon
Favorite movie: Home Alone
Favorite TV show: Criminal Minds
Favorite quotation: I bequeath my locker to my younger brother.
Future plans: I plan to do an apprenticeship and become an electrician