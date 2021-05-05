Armani Tucker

Tucker

Kenyon-Wanamingo High School

Parents: Rita Harris, Eva and Dave Diercks

Siblings: Keith, Keisha, Sheila, Julian and D’angelo

High school activities: Soccer, football, wrestling and track & field

Favorite class or subject: Criminal Justice

Best high school memory: Just hanging out with the boys everyday

Hobbies: Skateboarding and lifting weights

Person or persons you would like to meet, living or dead: Mike Tyson, Rulon Gardner and Phil Swift

Favorite book: Dreams your Magic Mirror

Favorite movie: Real Steel

Favorite TV show: Regular Show

Favorite song: Ride the Lightning by Metallica

Quotation: GET TOUGH!

How did you spend your time during the COVID-19 social distancing of 2020? Went for runs and played Super Smash Bros

Future plans: Go to RCTC for law enforcement and become a cop

