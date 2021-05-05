Allison Kispert

Kenyon-Wanamingo High School
Parents: Cherie Kispert and Loren Kispert
Siblings: Brianna, 21, and John, 31
High school activities: Painted the windows with E
Favorite class or subject: Heroes and villains
Best high school memory: Math class with Kyle
Hobbies: Fishing with the family
Person or persons you would like to meet, living or dead: George Whashington
Favorite book: Small Steps
Favorite movie: After
Favorite TV show: The Madiloran
Favorite song: Party All the Time
Favorite quotation: “The way I see it, if you want the rainbow, you gotta put up with the rain.” —Dolly Parton
Future plans: Work at post