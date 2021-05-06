Carter Quam

Kenyon-Wanamingo High School

Parents: Curt and Lori Quam

Siblings: Mariah, 23, and Logan, 21

High school activities: Football and wrestling

Favorite class or subject: Criminal Justice

Best high school memory: Seth spraying Alec with ketchup at lunch accidentally

Hobbies: Snowmobiling and fishing

Person or persons you would like to meet, living or dead: Johnny Cash

Favorite writer: Rick Riordan

Favorite movie: Star Wars

Favorite TV show: Friends

Favorite song or musician: Cowboy

Favorite quotation: I'm not superstitious but I am a little stitious

How did you spend your time during the COVID-19 social distancing of2020? Learn anything new or acquire any skills? Time management

Future plans: Attend UW-River Falls for agriculture engineering technology

