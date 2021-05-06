Brock Hudson

Kenyon-Wanamingo High School
Parents:John, Beth
Siblings: Bret, 25, Will, 20, and Edy, 15
High school activities: Robotics
Favorite class or subject: Any shop class
Best high school memory: Building chopper trike in metals class
Hobbies: Working on classic cars
Person or persons you would like to meet, living or dead: Joseph Lowthian Hudson, Roy D. Chapin and Howard E. Coffin
Favorite writer: Richard M. Langworth
Favorite movie: Captain America Civil War
Favorite TV show: Mandalorian
Favorite song or musician: Pantera
Favorite quotation: Price is what you pay, value is what you got
Future plans: Start my own restoration shop