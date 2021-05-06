Brock Hudson

Hudson

Kenyon-Wanamingo High School 

Parents:John, Beth 

Siblings: Bret, 25, Will, 20, and Edy, 15

High school activities: Robotics

Favorite class or subject: Any shop class

Best high school memory: Building chopper trike in metals class

Hobbies: Working on classic cars

Person or persons you would like to meet, living or dead: Joseph Lowthian Hudson, Roy D. Chapin and Howard E. Coffin

Favorite writer: Richard M. Langworth

Favorite movie: Captain America Civil War

Favorite TV show: Mandalorian

Favorite song or musician: Pantera

Favorite quotation: Price is what you pay, value is what you got

Future plans: Start my own restoration shop

