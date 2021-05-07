Madison Greseth

Kenyon-Wanamingo High School

Parents: Heather Dewitz and Dean Greseth

Siblings: Ashley Dewitz (25), Logan Dewitz (21), Nevaeh Greseth(15) and Isabella Greseth (12)

High school activities: Basketball and softball

Favorite class or subject: Anything Rudy teaches

Best high school memory: Basketball bus rides with Big Nor/Megdog/Syd/Jon/Kal and Art with Sue Anna and Gabbie

Hobbies: Hunting, painting, snowmobiling and dirtbikes

Favorite movie: The Heat

Favorite  TV show: The Middle

Favorite quotation: “I get my talent from my brown hair”- Hannah Gadient

How did you spend your time during the COVID-19 social distancing of 2020? Learn anything new or acquire any skills? No I think I got dumber in distance learning

Future plans: Work until i get rich i guess

