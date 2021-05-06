Jonathan Kirchmann

Kirchmann

Kenyon-Wanamingo High School 

Parents: Don Kirchmann and Tammie Kirchmann

Siblings:Ethan 22, Madelyn 20, Jakob 15

Favorite class or subject: Woodworking

Best high school memory: Playing hacky-sack at lunch

Hobbies: Skateboarding, riding ATV, long boarding, riding bike and mechanic

Person or persons you would like to meet, living or dead: Scott Cramer, King Arthur, King Arthur the 3rd

Favorite movie: Ice Age

Favorite TV show: Messenger

Favorite song or musician: Pierce the Veil

Favorite quotation: When life gives you lemons chuck them at people you hate!

How did you spend your time during the COVID-19 social distancing of 2020? I would go snowmobiling, ride 4-wheeler and watch my niece.

Future plans: Car mechanic

