The Zumbrota-Mazeppa/Kenyon-Wanamingo cross country teams competed at the Ev Berg Invitational at Brooktree Golf Course in Owatonna Oct. 6.
Senior Natasha Sortland was the top finisher among the boys and girls teams, taking second place out of 91 girls. Her time of 18 minutes, 35.14 seconds was fewer than five seconds behind first-place eighth grader Abigail Tri, of Rochester John Marshall, at 18:30.97 and within five seconds of sophomore Lilah Bartels, of Eagan, at 18:39.17
Z-M/K-W's final regular season meet Oct. 11 at Goodhue High School completed after Kenyon Leader press time. That meet gives the team a preview of the course that will host the Hiawatha Valley League conference meet 4 p.m. Oct. 18.
Below are meet results, featuring team standings, individual race winners and Z-M/K-W top-five finishers from the Owatonna meet.
GIRLS
1. Eastview 79 points, 2. Owatonna 84, 3. Northfield 99, 4. Eagan 138, 5. Mankato West 141, 6. Lakeville North 145, 7. Rochester Century 166, 8. Rosemount 189, 9. Rochester John Marshall 222, 10. Austin 227, 11. Winona 304, 12. Rochester Mayo 307, 13. Z-M/K-W 338 … 1. Abigail Tri 18:30.97 (RJM) … 2. Natasha Sortland 18:35.14, 84. Zaynah Paider 23:43.91, 85. Courtney Andring 23:48.13, 89. Holly Carlstrom 24:31.73
BOYS
1. Lakeville North 31, 2. Rosemount 33, 3. Rochester Mayo 126, 4. Owatonna 150, 5. Winona 151, 6. Mankato West 175, 7. Albert Lea 176, 8. Northfield 191, 9. Eagan 216, 10. Rochester John Marshall 234, 11. Austin 244, 12. Rochester Century 295, 13. Z-M/K-W 410 … 1. Andrew Casey 15:16.95 (Lakeville North) … 78. Jacob Williamson 18:54.79, 80. Riley Bram 19:11.3, 83. Bryan Jacobson 19:29.5, 84. Noah Kevan 19:50.96
The Section 1AA meet is 2 p.m. Oct. 27 at Bancroft Park in Albert Lea.