The Zumbrota-Mazeppa/Kenyon-Wanamingo cross country teams will host their home invitational meet 4 p.m. Sept. 29 at Zumbrota Golf Course.
Live results will be available at wayzataresults.com.
The regular season then wraps up with meets Oct. 6 at Owatonna and Oct. 11 at Goodhue.
Z-M/K-W last ran Sept. 21 at Albert Lea.
Below are meet results featuring team standings, individual race winners and Z-M/K-W top-five finishers.
GIRLS
1. Waseca 15 points, 2. Z-M/K-W 47, Inc. Albert Lea, Red Wing ... 1. Ella Dufault (Waseca) 20:34.31 ... 10. Zaynah Paider 24:55.16, 13. Courtney Andring 25:34.13, 15. Alex Ebertowski 24:06.21, 17. Britta Stiller 26:15.95, 18. Holly Carlstrom 26:32.28
BOYS
1. Albert Lea 23, 2. Red Wing 53, 3. Waseca 59, 4. Z-M/K-W 95 ... 1. Gavin Hanke (Albert Lea) 16:47.34 ... 12. Jacob Williamson 19:11.56, 19. Bryan Jacobson 20:41.09, 21. Noah Kevan 20:57.43, 23. Riley Bram 21:09.07, 28. Caleb Kevan 21:59.84
