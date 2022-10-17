Goodhue High School hosted the Zumbrota-Mazeppa/Kenyon-Wanamingo cross country team for a two-team invitational on Oct. 11.
The meet gave both teams a chance to run the course that hosts the Hiawatha Valley League conference meet Oct. 18. That meet completed after the Kenyon Leader went to print publication.
The Z-M/K-W boys won with a score of 16 compared to 47 for Goodhue, while the Goodhue girls won by a near identical score, 15 to 44.
Z-M/K-W freshman Jacob Williamson won by over a minute, clocking a 5,000-meter time of 19 minutes, 6 seconds. His teammates swept the top four with senior Tate Miller at 20:07, eighth-grader Riley Bram at 20:19 and freshman Bryan Jacobson at 20:29. Goodhue's top runner was senior Beau Jaeger at 20:50.
The Z-M/K-W girls did not feature one of the state's fastest runners, senior Natasha Sortland, in the lineup. They were led by freshman Genavieve Knaup, who took sixth place with a time of 24:48.
Other Z-M/K-W qualifying times were freshman Holly Carlstrom in eighth at 25:01, seventh-grader Olivia Markon in ninth at 25:01 and eighth-grader Zaynah Paider in 10th at 25:08. Goodhue eighth-grader Mari O'Connor was first at 21:43, followed by sophomore Kaelynn Ryan in second at 22:06.
After the conference meet, the Z-M/K-W teams head to the Section 1, Class 1A meet 11:30 a.m. Oct. 27 at Bancroft Bay Park in Albert Lea.