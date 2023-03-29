The Kenyon-Wanamingo/Goodhue boys and girls golf teams are flush with young golfers in the program's second year as a co-operative.
Head coach Jake Wieme has under his wing approximately 20 boys and girls, many of whom are middle-schoolers.
The top returner is sophomore Lydia Flotterud. She had an impressive campaign on varsity last year, which included a second-place finish at the Gopher Conference meet.
Flotterud posted a 46 on nine holes at Waseca Lakeside Club to finish in second place and one shot off the pace. Hayfield's Hayley Bronson, now a freshman, was the champion.
Bronson led Hayfield to the conference title.
"Lydia Flotterud is definitely our best girl golfer and probably one of our best golfers in general," Wieme said. "She’s put in a lot of time outside of here. She’s one who will be fun to watch and see how she does."
Wieme alternates days being at Kenyon-Wanamingo High School and Goodhue High School to coach each school's respective players, as opposeed to players bussing or driving over.
The team is light on experience with some boys varsity players opting out this spring.
While he would like to have more varsity talent at his disposal, Wieme is eager to show a new crop of the players the ropes and spark their interest in a sport that can be played for life.
"They're all kind of new golfers. There are almost all seventh- and eighth-graders," Wieme said. "It’s great they’re giving it a chance and learning it."
Padraig Vizina is one on the boy's side who has golf experience, if not at the varsity level.
Wieme noted it's not too late to come out for golf, and encourages players to join up with their friends.
"Find your buddy that you’d like to golf with," Wieme said. "What's great is it’s really a you vs. you sport. You can make it as competitive as you want, but It’s really about yourself, what you’re getting better at and if you’re having a good time."
A snowy winter and slow-warming spring has kept the golfers indoors for practice, which began March 27. K-W/G's first meet scheduled for April 6 at The Oaks Golf Course in Hayfield has not been postponed or canceled at time of writing, but it is looking unlikely to take place.
Wieme conferred with staff at Kenyon Country Club, site of the team's next scheduled meet April 14, and that date looks dubious as well.
That would mean the varsity season opener could have to wait until April 20 when United South Central hosts at Oak View Golf Course in Alden. A junior varsity meet is scheduled for April 17 at Dodge Country Club in Dodge Center.
K-W/G's schedule primarily features meets hosted by each Gopher Conference team.
K-W/G has later chances to play on home turf. The JV team is scheduled for a match with Blooming Prairie on May 8, girls varsity has a meet scheduled for May 11 and boys varsity May 12.
For now, the team is hopeful to soon get outdoors and get some swings in that aren't smothered by a net.
"This is the first year we’ve been inside this long," Wieme said. "Even since our new facilities, this is the first time we’ve had to be inside for a couple weeks. Usually we’re out on the football field hitting 9-irons and chipping."