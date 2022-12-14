COACHES

AJ Higginbottom/Alex Lee 2022

Seniors AJ Higginbottom (left) and Alex Lee (right) are both expected to be important pieces of the team for the 2022-23 season.  (Mike Randleman photos/Kenyon Leader)
Colton Steberg 2022

Junior Cole Steberg will be hoping to have a big impact during the 2022-23 season. (Mike Randleman/Faribault Daily News)

Tags

Load comments