...Areas of Fog into Early Afternoon...
Areas of fog will reduce visibilities to a quarter of a mile
locally into early this afternoon. If traveling, be prepared for
fluctuating visibilities, keep your headlights on, and leave
additional space between your vehicle and those in front of you.
Weather Alert
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO
6 PM CST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Precipitation may start as rain, but will
quickly change to snow. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5
inches.
* WHERE...Goodhue County.
* WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 6 PM CST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
Seniors AJ Higginbottom (left) and Alex Lee (right) are both expected to be important pieces of the team for the 2022-23 season. (Mike Randleman photos/Kenyon Leader)
00 RJ Hodgman; 1 AJ Higginbottom; 3 Angelo Higginbottom; 4 Jase Graves; 5 Lorenzo Stucci; 10 Cal Luebke; 12 Connor Young; 13 Ben Short; 14 Zach Mason; 15 Colton Steberg; 21 Alex Lee; 23 Logan Carroll; 24 Joe Mills; 25 Tanner Hedeen; 44 Vince Romo.
KEY PLAYERS
Seniors: Alex Lee, Cal Luebke, AJ Higginbottom, Jase Graves, Lorenzo Stucci
Juniors: Colton Steberg, Zach Mason
KEEP YOUR EYE ON
RJ Hodgman, Angelo Higginbottom, Connor Young, Ben Short, Logan Carroll, Joe Mills, Tanner Hedeen, Vince Romo
2021-22 RECAP
21-7 Record. Highest win total in over 20 years. 2nd place in Gopher Conference East Division. Advanced to the 2nd round of playoffs. Graduated 8 seniors and all 5 starters.
2022-23 SEASON OUTLOOK
We will look to take advantage of our speed and quickness. We have the ability to be a very good defensive team. Transition offense could be a team strength if we can control the boards. We should have good depth, allowing us to play fast when we want to.
COMPETITION
Defending state champion Hayfield will be the conference and section favorite. Maple River and JWP should also be really good conference opponents. L-P and Goodhue will also be excellent Section 1 teams.