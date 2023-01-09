Through five weeks of the season, spirits are high within the walls of the Kenyon-Wanamingo wrestling room.
There's still plenty of hay to put in the barn with the climactic buildup to the postseason still in progress. However, it's hard to ask much more from the Knights through 15 dual matches and an individual tournament.
K-W, a Class 1A team in Minnesota State High School League wrestling, owns a 12-3 dual record. The three losses came to higher class teams, all of which are in the top 20 in the latest state rankings released by wrestling publication, The Guillotine, on Dec. 22. The next rankings come out Jan. 12.
The Knights thumped one of the biggest schools in the state, Maple Grove, 57-22 at the Eau Claire Duals. There, they went 4-1 and finished in second place among 16 teams at the Dec. 29 event.
The loss came 51-12 to Simley, a program with 15 team state championships and the last four in 2A. Fifty-one points scored for Simley were fewest for the Spartans all season until they ran into Iowa powerhouse Southeast Polk, who they knocked off 39-34 to improve to 11-0 overall.
"Simley, they’re pretty good. They’ve been doing their thing all year, and that’s good for them, but we went out and wrestled our hearts out against one of the best teams in the state," K-W junior Will Van Epps said. "That was a tough match, but that being said, we took care of our business at Eau Claire, too."
The trip east to Wisconsin was a line of demarcation in junior Dillon Bartel's eyes.
"After Christmas break, we had a couple guys drop a weight class. I think that helped our team a lot," Bartel said. "We’re looking a lot better than we did before."
K-W is 4-0 against all other 2A foes this season.
The Knights boast a signature victory over 1A-No. 6 Holdingford, 32-31. Every other K-W win has come by 32 or more points.
"I think the little guys are starting to use their quickness on their side now and they’re starting to get all their good technique in there," K-W senior Jaedin Johnson said. "Our middle weights are starting to really show that we have a really stacked middle. Our upper weights are showing that we can win the close ones when we have to. That helps."
Johnson is part of the power in the middle, ranking No. 2 at 170 pounds. He's questing to get back to the state tournament after winning one of three matches there in 2022.
He echoed Bartel's sentiment about the team settling into the right lineup combination.
"I’m feeling good. Our team’s looking good since everyone’s cutting down and getting in shape for a better lineup," Johnson said. "I think it’s helping our team a lot more because we’re starting to actually capitalize on what teams we go against and how to take kids down and assert how good we are."
Entering an upcoming Saturday quadrangular at Zumbrota-Mazeppa High School, K-W is averaging 54.8 points per dual, good for second out of 10 teams in Section 1. No. 10 Chatfield is first with 54.8, albeit against a weaker strength of schedule.
The Knights are tops in fewest points allowed at 18.3, ahead of Chatfield at 19.2.
The Knights shut out an opponent for the third straight season, doing so 77-0 Dec. 16 in their lone home match thus far. K-W is next at The Castle 7 p.m. Jan. 19 vs. Gopher Conference foe Waterville-Elysian-Morristown/Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton.
No. 2 Dover-Eyota is the team to watch at 10-1 overall and 2-0 against section teams. K-W is 3-0 in section. These two teams lock horns Jan. 17 in Eyota.
"A lot for the seeding of the section is on the line there," Bartel said.
All season, K-W has been ranked in the "Lean and Mean" honorable mention category of the Class 1A state rankings but has yet to crack the top 12.
The Knights have to prove themselves in 2022-23 after a first-round section tournament exit last year. Senior Gavin Johnson is eager to show that K-W belongs on the radar.
"I’d say for our team we’ve been doing pretty good," Johnson said. "We’ve kind of been underrated from the beginning of the year. It’s good to prove that we’re worth going to state, at least."
The mentality fourth-year coach Nathan Lexvold has instilled in them will propel K-W forward whether a number is next to the team name or not.
"Just never give up. That’s the number one rule. If you don’t give up, you win matches. That’s our biggest thing of our group," Gavin Johnson said. "There have been a few where we’re on our back, we’re battling, and we come back and get the win. That’s how we win the team duals, the close ones."
Up next
K-W's next competition is 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 14 for a triangular featuring 3A teams Centennial and Owatonna and 2A Zumbrota-Mazeppa.
Through Jan. 11, Centennial is 5-2 with St. Charles a mutual opponent with K-W. K-W beat St. Charles 69-10 and Centennial lost 47-21. The Cougars finished 10th out of 12 teams at an individual tournament in Buffalo on Jan. 7.
Centennial in the rankings featres No. 5 Luke Timko at 138 pounds.
Owatonna is 11-5 with a mutual opponent being Chisago Lakes. Owatonna won 53-22 and K-W 53-12. The Huskies feature No. 3 Cael Robb at 160 pounds.
Former conference rivals Z-M and K-W meet for the first time in two seasons.
The Cougars are in the Lean and Mean category in 2A and feature four ranked individuals. It starts with No. 9 Noah Schaefer at 113 and continues with No. 3 Jack Krier at 126, No. 6 Lucas Schiell at 132 and No. 3 Kaleb Lochner at 152.