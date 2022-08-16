The Wanamingo Jacks may not have started the Region 5C tournament the way that they wanted to. As the No. 3 seed, the Jacks fell 6-1 to the No. 6 seeded Hastings Hawks and entered the elimination bracket.
But as the expression goes: it's not how you start, it's how you finish. Three games and 22 total runs later, the Jacks now have their eyes set on Bell Field at Alexander Park in Faribault for the Class C state tournament after securing the No. 3 seed in the Region 5C bracket.
Following a 5-1 win over No. 7 Lake City and a 6-2 win over No. 8 Dodge County in their first two elimination bracket games, the Jacks matched up against the No. 1 seeded Stewartville-Racine Sharks, who were battling back from a first round upset loss to Dodge County.
Against the same Stewartville-Racine team that handed Wanamingo two of its five total losses in the regular season, the Jacks prevailed with an 11-2 win to secure the No. 3 seed for state.
Pitcher Alex Roosen led the team with four hits while Eric Swiggum and Zach Hutton tied for a team-leading two RBIs each. Hutton added three hits alongside Sam Roosen and Rhett Evans. Brock Baker and Jacob Glarner had two hits each and Gavin Roosen had one hit. Baker, Evans and Gavin Roosen had one RBI each.
Alex Roosen tossed a complete game for the win over the Sharks, which included throwing six strikeouts while only allowing five hits, four walks and two runs.
Wanamingo will open the 2022 Class C State Tournament against the Raymond Rockets, who fell 8-4 to Bird Island in the Region 4C championship game after recording wins over New London-Spicer, Atwater and Willmar with one prior loss to Bird Island.
The Jacks and the Rockets are set to face off at 4:30 p.m. on Sunday at Bell Field in Faribault.