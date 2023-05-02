The Kenyon-Wanamingo softball team erased a five-run deficit to beat Hayfield 6-5 in walk-off fashion.
With a stiff inward breeze throughout the game, hard hits and deep fly balls came at a premium.
Fittingly, K-W senior catcher Nevaeh Greseth didn't need to put bat on ball to provide the heroics. Her bases loaded walk with two outs and a 3-2 count brought in the winning run.
The visiting Vikings (3-5, 3-3 Gopher) plated a run in the top of the first inning. Senior JoJo Tempel was hit by a pitch and later scored on a passed ball on strike three.
K-W (6-6, 4-4 Gopher) went down in order in the home half of the first inning.
Each team stranded a single in a scoreless second inning.
Tempel walked and stole another base to open the third. A sacrifice bunt moved her to third and a McKenna Selk single drove her in to put the Vikings up 2-0.
In tough hitting conditions, Hayfield head coach Craig Selk was not afraid to dial up a bunt or put his runners in motion.
K-W stranded the bases loaded in the third. A short pop up with two out fells in front of the shortstop, but a force out at home was made to end the threat.
The Knights' junior pitcher Josie Flom got out of a jam of her own, leaving runners on second and third in the fourth.
Missed opportunities continued to plague both teams as sophomore shortstop Allina Mendoza was stranded at third in the home half.
Fielding mistakes by the Knights contributed to Hayfield scoring three runs on just one hit, a single, in the top of the fifth. This produced the Vikings' biggest lead at 5-0.
The Knights found energy when they came to bat. Voices in the dugout grew louder and the bats soon joined the chorus.
K-W got four of the five runs back.
Senior third baseman Emma Paulson reached base for the second straight plate appearance with a walk to lead off. Majerus singled with one out and hustled her way to second on the play on a throw toward Paulson at third base.
Flom was intentionally walked for the second straight time to load the bases for junior center fielder Ivette Mendoza. She floated a pop up past the shortstop to drive in Paulson.
Schaefer's big day continued with her second hit, a two-run single. Senior left fielder Sophia Poquette's first hit came at the right time as she poked a run-scoring single.
Hayfield was able to coax a hard-hit groundout by Bartel to end the inning.
Flom surrendered a double to No. 9 hitter and designated hitter Melody Walker on a double to lead off the sixth. She advanced to third base and another got in scoring position before Flom worked out with a grounder of her own.
Paulson, who finished 1-for-1 with a run scored and three walks from the No. 9 slot, led off the sixth with a walk. She was stranded as Hayfield led 5-4 heading to the final inning.
Flom was able to put up another zero despite a one-out double to freshman Betsy Gillette.
The Knights' seventh inning rally began with a lead-off single by Ivette Mendoza. Hayfield recorded two straight outs to bring up pinch hitter junior Kenzie Moore.
Moore drew a walk to bring up Bartel, whose first hit of the game drove in Schaefer to tie it up and put the winning run on third. Bartel stole second base, which prompted Hayfield to intentionally walk Paulson and load the bases to create a force out at any base.
After a tough day at the plate, Greseth stayed patient to work the count and draw the walk to bring in Moore for the winning run.
Elaina Masching took the loss for Hayfield, pitching a complete game with eight hits allowed, eight walks (three intentional), one hit batsman and nine strikeouts.
Flom also pitched a complete game, allowing six hits, two walks, one hit batsman and 13 strikeouts.
K-W next plays 4:30 p.m. May 4 at Medford (0-5, 0-4 Gopher). The Tigers are coming off a 12-4 loss May 1 at Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton (4-4, 2-4 Gopher).